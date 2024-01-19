THE Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning for areas of Cornwall this weekend as strong winds, associated with Storm Isha, are forecast to bring disruption.
Strong winds are forecast from 12pm on Sunday (January 21) until Monday (January 22) at 12pm.
The yellow warning will affect areas including Launceston, Callington, Liskeard, Looe, Fowey, Lostwithiel, Bodmin and St Austell – other areas in the region have been issued with an amber warning.
Weekend forecast:
Saturday, January 20
Cloudy with odd spots of drizzle, though many remaining dry. Blustery for all with coastal gales developing in the west. Continuing to turn milder with temperatures returning closer to average. Maximum temperature 8 °C.
Sunday, January 21 to Tuesday, January 23
Very unsettled on Sunday with inland gales and outbreaks of rain. Brighter on Monday with blustery showers, then further rain arrives on Tuesday. Turning much milder.