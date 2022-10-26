Stretch of A30 closed following serious collision
A stretch of the A30 has been closed following a serious collision leading to potentially life-threatening injuries.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were called at 12.20pm on Wednesday 26 October to the A30 at Bolventor following reports of a two vehicle collision.
It was reported that the collision took place on the eastbound carriageway involving a car and van. The car is believed to have rolled and come to rest on its roof.
“The driver of the car, a man in his 90s, was airlifted to hospital with suspected life-threatening injuries.
“A 62-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs. He remains in police custody at this time.
“Road closures remain in place whilst emergency services are in attendance at the scene.”
