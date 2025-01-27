AFTER a few days of dry grounds and mostly clear skies in the air, the weather across Cornwall turned in spectacular fashion.

On Thursday, January 23, a sudden and unexpected ‘mini tornado’ in parts of Cornwall led to a short, sudden burst of destruction with trees down and properties damaged in the Newquay and Bodmin areas.

That preceded Storm Éowyn, which while comparatively more mild in Cornwall than in the north of the United Kingdom, brought overnight storms and further damage.

However, further carnage was to follow with the arrival of the Spanish Met Office named Storm Herminia, bringing with it strong winds and a yellow weather warning for rain, further saturating the ground already wet from the previous few days weather.

This included the unusual sight in Landulph of a horse shelter upside down on a road after the wind took the accommodation over the hedge, although no animals or humans were hurt.

A fallen tree blocked the A389 between Bodmin and Lanivet after Storm Eowyn ( )
Fallen tree on the Bodmin and Wenford Railway heritage line after Storm Eowyn (Picture: Abbi Newton) ( )
Storm Herminia brings huge waves crashing over the lighthouse on South Pier at Newlyn harbour, and Penzance promenade on Sunday January 26. (Picture: Penzance Council) ( )
Damage to a roof after the ‘mini tornado’ in Quintrell Downs (Submitted)
One of 183 incidents across Cornwall attended to by Cormac. (Picture: Cormac) ( )
A horse shelter was launched from a field onto an adjacent road in Landulph. (Picture: Submitted) ( )