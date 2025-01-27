AFTER a few days of dry grounds and mostly clear skies in the air, the weather across Cornwall turned in spectacular fashion.
On Thursday, January 23, a sudden and unexpected ‘mini tornado’ in parts of Cornwall led to a short, sudden burst of destruction with trees down and properties damaged in the Newquay and Bodmin areas.
That preceded Storm Éowyn, which while comparatively more mild in Cornwall than in the north of the United Kingdom, brought overnight storms and further damage.
However, further carnage was to follow with the arrival of the Spanish Met Office named Storm Herminia, bringing with it strong winds and a yellow weather warning for rain, further saturating the ground already wet from the previous few days weather.
This included the unusual sight in Landulph of a horse shelter upside down on a road after the wind took the accommodation over the hedge, although no animals or humans were hurt.