The National Grid has confirmed that power has been restored after more than 350 homes near Looe had their power knocked out by Storm Mathis.
Storm Mathis has been causing havoc across Cornwall, as the county is hit by high winds and heavy rain. However, houses in the Looe area were left without power earlier this morning as the storm caused power-cuts.
First reported at 10.28am, 366 properties were affected by the incident. A National Grid spokesperson said: "We successfully restored all supplies in the areas but 11.42am this morning.
"We are sorry for any inconvenience that was caused by the power cut."
The South West has been issued with a yellow weather warning by the Met Office for both wind and rain today. With the rain warning in place between 6am and 6pm, and the wind warning in place until 12pm the afternoon.
More information and updates regarding power cuts in our area can be found on the National Grid's interactive map.