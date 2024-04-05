“Rapid acceleration of air caused by the jet stream, high up in the atmosphere can remove air from the column, reducing its weight, therefore causing pressure to fall at sea level. This in turn sucks in air, which converges from surrounding regions resulting in faster and faster rotation of the circulation, in the same way that ice skaters spin faster by drawing their arms in. The resulting winds peak over a period of a few hours and can be strong enough to bring down trees and cause structural damage.”