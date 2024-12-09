AFTER a windy and wild weekend of weather across the region, the recovery efforts in the aftermath of Storm Darragh has got underway.
Thousands are currently without power as engineers from National Grid battle to reconnect homes with their electrical supply with some being without power for the near-entirety of the weekend.
Winds of in excess of 80 miles per hour battered Devon and Cornwall, leading to major transport disruption, damage to properties and an un-welcome early Christmas present for those affected.
Efforts are underway to support those who may need it, with voluntary groups and organisations signposting individuals to resources which may help them through this time.
