GREAT Western Railway is warning customers to expect disruption to the rail network from Wednesday evening as another major storm sweeps through the south.
In anticipation of significant high winds and heavy rain late on Wednesday evening and Thursday, train services are expected to be affected.
Customers are advised not to travel in Cornwall from Wednesday evening until midday on Thursday; trains, and bus replacement services being provided for planned engineering work, will be cancelled between St Austell and Penzance, St Erth and St Ives.
To help people make their journey, those with tickets for Wednesday evening will be able to travel earlier in the day.
On Thursday GWR will operate as many trains on as many routes as is safe to do so, however the potential for flooding and fallen trees on the railway will mean some routes are likely to close, causing short notice cancellations and alterations interrupting and delaying journeys.
To help customers make their journey, those with tickets for travel on Thursday, November 2, will be able to travel earlier, on Wednesday, November 1, or later on Friday, November 3.
The storm will also affect the road network, with very poor road conditions and possible closures impacting provision of rail replacement transport.
Disruption is likely to continue into Friday morning as Network Rail works to check and clear debris and fallen trees over 1,000 miles of track, and GWR works to reinstate its timetabled train services.
Those travelling are also being reminded of engineering work taking place between St Austell and Penzance (including the branch line to Falmouth Docks) and road conditions may lead to the suspension of replacement road services.
What’s the travel advice?
Wednesday, November 1: High winds are expected to hit the south west coast from 9pm. Customers are advised to travel earlier where possible. No trains or replacement bus services will operate west of St Austell towards Penzance from approximately 8pm until midday Thursday, November 2. Customers are advised not to travel in this area.
Thursday, November 2: Subject to localised flooding and fallen trees, services across some parts of the network could be cancelled or altered at short-notice; trains may be diverted with journey times likely to be significantly longer. Customers are advised to check before they travel.
Friday, November 3: Some disruption is likely to continue on Friday morning as Network Rail work to clear any debris and GWR works toward reinstating services. Check before you travel.
Those who choose not to travel can claim a full refund or amend their ticket; those who travel and are delayed may be entitled to Delay Repay compensation if they are delayed by 15 minutes or more.
The Met Office has upgraded their severe weather warning to amber – for parts of south west England and south Wales.