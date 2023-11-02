Over 200 homes are currently without power following strong winds and rain from Storm Ciarán in South East Cornwall.
Postcodes currently being affected by power cuts:
- PL11 - 47 properties are without power. National Grid have estimated the problem will be resolved by 6pm on November 2.
- PL12 - 10 properties are without power. National Grid have estimated the problem will be resolved by 8:30am on November 3.
- PL13 - 6 properties are without power. National Grid have estimated the problem will be resolved by 8.30am on November 3.
- PL14 - 4 properties are without power. National Grid have estimated the problem will be resolved by 6pm on November 2.
- PL12 - 17 properties are without power. National Grid have estimated the problem will be resolved by 9am on November 3.
- PL15 and PL14 - 11 properties are without power. National Grid have estimated the problem will be resolved by 6pm on November 2.
- PL31 - 23 properties are without power. National Grid have estimated the problem will be resolved by 8.30am on November 3.
- PL30 - 5 properties are without power. National Grid have estimated the problem will be resolved by 8.30am on November 3.
- PL22 - 6 properties are without power. National Grid have estimated the problem will be resolved by 9am on November 3.
- PL22 - 36 properties are without power. National Grid have estimated the problem will be resolved by 10.30am on November 3.
- PL24 - 62 properties are without power. National Grid have estimated the problem will be resolved by 6pm on November 2.