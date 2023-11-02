Railway services to and from Cornwall remain suspended as the impact of Storm Ciarán continues to wreak havoc across the region.
Great Western Railway has announced that it will also be cancelling tonight's night riviera services between Penzance and London Paddington and vice-versa.
Replacement road transport planned between St Austell and Penzance, planned in substitution of railway services between the mainline stations as a result of signalling upgrades has also been suspended.
A GWR spokesperson said: "Mainline services are suspended between Exeter St Davids and Penzance, as well as all branch line routes in Cornwall. Customers are advised NOT TO TRAVEL west of Exeter St Davids towards Plymouth and Penzance. Planned road transport between St Austell and St Erth/Penzance & Truro-Falmouth Docks has also been suspended. This is in response to the very high winds and rainfall from storm Ciaran.
"Services between Paignton and Exmouth (via Newton Abbot and Exeter St Davids) continue to operate as normal.
"All rail services and road transport have been suspended between Taunton and Exeter St. Davids. Our previous estimate for lines to reopen was 16:00, however water levels continue to rise and are not expected to peak until later this evening. We now expect the line to remain closed for the remainder of today (Thurs 2 Nov) and the advise to DO NOT TRAVEL between Exeter St Davids and Taunton will remain in place until the end of the day.
"Long distance services between London Paddington and Exeter St Davids / Plymouth / Penzance have been cancelled as a result of the line closure. Services do continue to operate between London Paddington and Taunton (via Newbury and Westbury), but please check before you travel.
"The Night Riviera sleeper service has been cancelled in both directions between London Paddington and Plymouth. Our customer services team are contacting customers who hold sleeper berth reservations. If you haven't heard from us yet, please get in touch with our team on 03457 000 125.
"Subject to localised flooding and fallen trees, services across other parts of the network could be subject short-notice cancellations and alteration; trains may be diverted with journey times likely to be significantly longer. Customers are advised to check before they travel.
"The storm will also affect the road network, with very poor road conditions and possible closures impacting provision of rail replacement transport.
"To help customers make their journey, those with tickets for travel on Thursday 2 November will be able to travel later or on Friday 3 November."