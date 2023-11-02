"All rail services and road transport have been suspended between Taunton and Exeter St. Davids. Our previous estimate for lines to reopen was 16:00, however water levels continue to rise and are not expected to peak until later this evening. We now expect the line to remain closed for the remainder of today (Thurs 2 Nov) and the advise to DO NOT TRAVEL between Exeter St Davids and Taunton will remain in place until the end of the day.