Storm Ciarán brought widespread disruption to Cornwall last week — closing schools, blocking roads and leaving more than 200 homes without power.
Rain and wind swept across the county, with the South West receiving both yellow and amber weather warnings from the Met Office.
At the time a Met Office spokesperson said: “It is very likely that there will be a risk to life, with substantial disruption to travel, energy supplies and possibly widespread damage to property and infrastructure.”
Multiple agencies warned people not to travel unless necessary as winds picked up to between 70 to 80 miles per hour in some areas.
Following the release of the warning, a number of schools shut for the day including; Altarnun Primary School, Callington Community College, Callington Primary School, Callywith College, Coads Green Primary School, St Neot School and Upton Cross ACE Academy.
Others decided to open later such as; St Nicolas CE Primary School, St Mellion C of E Primary School, St Dominic C of E Primary School, Quethiock CE Primary School.
The region also faced 15 flood alerts, issued by the Environment Agency, including one for the River Lynher.
Flood warnings were also given for South Cornwall’s coast from Gribbin Head to Rame Head and Rame Head to Wembury Bay including tidal estuaries.
The storm also impacted public transport as all trains west of Liskeard were cancelled.
During the storm’s peak on Thursday, November 2, a Great Western Railway spokesperson said: “Due to severe weather between Newton Abbot and Penzance all lines are closed.
“Train services running to and from these stations will be cancelled. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”
Liskeard Town Council also reported that the Christmas light feature on Dean Street was damaged by Storm Ciaràn.
A spokesperson from the council said: “The damaged feature was safely taken down by the crew from Liskeard Community Fire Station with help from a passing National Grid team early this morning.
“The lighting company and the Town Council’s insurers have both been notified and we are currently waiting for a further assessment of the damage.
“Thankfully, no other incidents have been reported to the Town Council.”
Cornwall Council confirmed work on the clean up in the aftermath of Storm Ciarán continued throughout the weekend after 419 separate incidents were reported to the highways team during the height of the severe weather.
Following the storm, Cornwall Council’s leader has paid tribute to her staff and their colleagues in the emergency services for their work preparing for and dealing with the severe weather.
Cllr Linda Taylor said: “I would like to thank everyone who has played their part in dealing with Storm Ciarán for their dedication and determination in ensuring its impact on our residents was minimised.”