FRIENDS and members of Stoke Climsland Methodist Church came together to say goodbye to some familiar faces.
On Sunday, July 21 the group welcomed Revd David and Mrs Ali Moss for their final service before they retire - or 'sit down', which is the term used by the Methodist Church.
The group came together and enjoyed a moving Holy Communion, which shared during the service, singing some rousing hymns and then a lovely lunch to rond it all off.
The beautiful flower arrangements in the windows depicted various events and celebrations at the church during the time David and Ali have been in the circuit, including the platinum jubilee, alpha course, and King Charles III's coronation.
The Circuit Farewell Service will be held at Callington Methodist Church on August 4 at 10.30 am.