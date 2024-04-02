FOWEY Festival has announced a stellar line-up for it’s literature event this year.
All sort of people from the literary, entertainment, creative and musical worlds will be attending and providing an assortment of entertainment throughout the week.
The line up is set to include:
– Caroline Quentin, well-known actress and passionate gardener.
– Louis de Bernieres, author of the worldwide bestseller ‘Captain Corelli’s Mandolin’, talking about his latest novel ‘Light over Liskeard’.
– Robert Hardman, award-winning journalist, broadcaster and international bestselling author.
– Lemn Sissay OBE, Number 1 bestselling Sunday Times writer and official poet of the 2012 London Olympics.
– Jenny Éclair, stand-up comedian and acclaimed author.
– Bryony Gordon, Telegraph journalist, pioneering author, podcaster and activist.
– Harriet Evans and Veronica Henry, both bestselling novelists and former publishing editors.
– Political broadcaster Iain Dale, former Labour Home Secretary Jacqui Smith and Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer.
John O’Farrell, novelist and film, stage and comedy script writer.
– The Overtones, highly acclaimed four-piece group performing their exquisite vocals, perfect harmonies and effortless dance moves.
In addition, there are guided walks, musical performances, art trails, a movie night and a packed programme of talks and workshops on a wide variety of topics.
Fowey Festival runs from May 10 to 18 inclusive, and booking is now open. For more information, visit www.foweyfestival.com