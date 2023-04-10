The 25th Fowey Festival of Arts and Literature is being celebrated with an impressive line-up of stars.
They include broadcaster and bestselling novelist Fern Britton, TV historian and author Professor Kate Williams, former politician Sir Vince Cable, BBC News Home Editor Mark Easton and Orange Prize for Fiction winner Linda Grant.
Melissa Quinn, Head of Spaceport Cornwall, will talk about launching to space; Lennie Goodings, chair of feminist publisher Virago, will give an entertaining insight into the life of a literary editor and international bestselling local author Raynor Winn will discuss her latest book ‘Landlines’.
Broadcaster Iain Dale, Fisherman’s Friends, and politician Ann Widdecombe are amongst the stellar list – as are writers Natasha Carthew, Tim Hannigan, Wyl Menmuir, Dr Sarah-Louise Miller, Patrick Newberry, Dr Serena Trowbridge, Veronica Henry, Liz Fenwick, Becky Hunter, Kate London, J.S. Monroe, Rowan Hisayo Buchanan and Catrina Davies.
Musical entertainment is being provided by pianist and organist Jonathan Delbridge, Glorious Chorus, The Bookshop Band, Arkangel, The People’s String Foundation Duo, The Fowey River Singers and St Austell Town Band - whilst local comedian Johnny Cowling takes to the stage for a riotous comedy evening.
Graphic artist Kev F Sutherland is giving a comic masterclass, Turner Prize-winning artist Jeremy Deller talks about his book ‘Art is Magic’ and chef James Strawbridge will demonstrate the extraordinary power of salt.
Workshops, guided walks, reading groups, an art trail, access to twelve secret gardens and discussions on a variety of topics complete the packed nine-day programme. Events take place in different venues in Fowey from Friday 12 May to Saturday 20 May inclusive.
“Our festival director Brenda Daly and the amazing group of volunteers who support her have worked tirelessly to produce a spectacular line-up for our 25th year,” said Lynn Goold, Chair of the Festival Trustees.
“We are also delighted that Professor Kate Williams has agreed to be our festival patron. Kate is professor of public engagement with history at the University of Reading and an acclaimed author and broadcaster. It is a huge privilege to have her patronage and the festival talk she is giving about the scandalous and shocking stories revealed in Channel 5’s ‘Secrets of Royal Palaces’ promises to be riveting.”
Tickets for all events are now available online. Visit www.foweyfestival.com for details.