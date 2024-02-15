A young Cornish businessman is looking forward to a successful year after turning his idea into a reality thanks to a start-up loan.
The start-up loan scheme, part of the British Business Bank, announced last week that more than £100-million worth of funding has been provided nationally.
Cornwall had 140 young entrepreneurs receiving a start-up loan. Joel Jones, 24, was one of the Cornish recipients. He applied for a £20,000 loan, provided through SWIG Finance, to convert a classic VW campervan into a mobile cocktail bar and launch his business, The Mixer, aimed at weddings and parties.
Joel said: “At the time I applied I was only 20 and just out of university. No-one else was going to help me. For me, the start-up loan was really the only way I was ever going to be able to make it work.
“Of course, it’s scary thinking about starting your own business and applying for a loan but my attitude was, ‘I can either think about doing this for years, or I can just get on and do it’. I knew the van would be something everyone could relate to. There are thousands of horse-box-style mobile bars out there and I knew this would be different.”
With the Cornish wedding season just about to begin, Joel is looking forward to a busy 2024 and enjoys being surrounded by happy people.