NEW research showing deepening inequality and a housing crisis across the Duchy has been published by Cornwall Community Foundation (CCF) in partnership with the University of Exeter.
The Vital Signs 2025 report reveals the harsh realities facing Cornwall and Scilly residents while also celebrating the extraordinary strength and solidarity of local communities.
The document presents a region marked by deep contrasts, from strong community cohesion and rich cultural heritage to entrenched socio-economic challenges exacerbated by the pandemic and cost-of-living crises.
Key findings include a new high for the housing crisis, with more than 21,000 households now on the social housing register – a 131 per cent increase over five years. There has been a 224 per cent increase in households in temporary accommodation since 2019.
One in five employees now earns below the real living wage, rising to one in three in south-east Cornwall, while Universal Credit claimants increased by 35 per cent between 2022 and 2024.
Child poverty has reached alarming levels, with one in three children in Cornwall living in poverty after housing costs, and food banks distributing more than 35,500 emergency food parcels, with 12,500 going to children under 16.
Healthcare access is deteriorating, with mental health waiting lists stretching to three years for children and 11 years for adults, while Cornwall's suicide rate (15.6 per 100,000) is significantly higher than the England and Wales average (10.7).
The report emphasises how Cornwall's rural geography amplifies many challenges, with 71 per cent of survey respondents citing insufficient public transport for commuting and accessing services such as healthcare, with 44 per cent struggling to reach medical appointments – more than double the 19 per cent recorded in 2022.
And at 103 Mbps, Cornwall's average internet speed is 42 per cent lower than the UK average, limiting opportunities for remote work and access to online services.
Despite these challenges, the report spotlights Cornwall's community spirit, with 140,000 volunteers contributing an estimated £490 million to the local economy. Examples of local organisations making a difference include St Petrocs, which helped 537 people out of homelessness in 2024, while its Winter Service supported 538 people – a 27 per cent increase from the previous winter, demonstrating both the growing need and the vital work being done to address it.
CCF chief executive Tamas Haydu said: "This report is not just a mirror of the present – it is a call to action. While we face unprecedented challenges around housing, employment and access to services, we also see extraordinary examples of communities coming together to support one another. The strength of our voluntary sector and the deep connection people have to place and one another are powerful forces for change."
CCF chairman Kim Conchie added: "The statistics in this report are sobering, but they tell only part of the story. Behind every number is a person, a family, a community working hard to overcome adversity. Our role is to support grassroots endeavours and help build a future that is fairer, healthier and more sustainable for all who call Cornwall home."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.