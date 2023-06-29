These Police Enquiry Offices will be accessible from 10am to 3pm, six days a week, with staff working three five-hour days a week following a two-week rotating shift pattern, which allows for seven days off continuously over the two weeks. The role includes being the first point of contact for reported crimes and police incidents, responding to a wide range of enquiries from the public and other agencies, receiving and recording information and dealing supportively with witnesses, victims and the public.