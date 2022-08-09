Staff shortages make it very hard for holidays to be taken
A third (33%) of employees in the South West are unable to take their annual leave due to staff shortages, according to a new nationwide survey.
The Annual Leave Allowances study, from Just Eat for Business, reveals how the nation’s office workers utilise their annual leave allowance amidst a move towards flexible working, and uncovers employee versus employer attitudes around taking time off work.
Despite annual leave being key to employees taking time off work to rest and re-energise, many of the nation’s workforce are unable to do so due to staff shortages and demands.
This includes one in three South West workers, who regularly have their annual leave requests rejected due to reduced staff resources, whilst a further 31% regularly have to remind their employers to review their annual leave requests.
This follows a recent report that found labour shortages were the ‘most urgent problem’ facing the UK economy right now, with over 1.3 million job vacancies and 900,000 fewer workers today than the Bank of England expected prior to the pandemic.
As a result, many office workers are being asked to forego annual leave and to work longer hours, unpaid, in order to make up for the shortfall and help manage heavy workloads.
Excessive workloads and extended periods of time at work also appear to be taking their toll on wellbeing, given that a fifth (20%) of South West employees feel unable to request annual leave due to mental health reasons, such as burnout.
It’s no surprise then that 44% of employees report feeling burnt out at work, while a third find trying to maintain a healthy work-life balance to be the most stressful aspect of work.
This vicious cycle will continue unless employers in the region actively encourage their employees to take breaks, whether long or short, away from work.
Will Foster, Professor of Leadership and Director of Executive MBA Programmes at Keele University, comments on how organisations’ commitment to employee well being needs to go further than just skin deep, and should be a priority:
“It’s heartening to see organisations urging their staff to take care of themselves and encouraging time off.
“However, just below this public persona of care by those at the top was a reality where staff felt that they either could not take any time due to intense workloads, or felt extremely stressed in doing so, knowing their work would pile up on their return.
“It’s essential that if the ‘espoused’ values of the organisation include employee wellbeing and restorative breaks, then leaders need to allow that to happen and do more than pay lip service.
“Management must do the hard work of ensuring the structures, roles, responsibilities and staffing levels align so employees can take a ‘true rest’ when needed.
“There’s a rather well-worn phrase that we are human beings not human doings – the reality is that we are both and we need to feel engaged at work, as well as be able to stop, switch off and just ‘be’ for our mental and physical wellbeing.”
Rosie Hyam, People Partner at Just Eat for Business, weighed in on the study: “Given the emphasis on employee well being and work-life balance over the last few years, it’s essential that employers are receptive to flexible working arrangements, and that they allow employees to take time away from work when needed.
“And it doesn’t have to be a big break – organisations may want to carve out some time to ensure that employees can take a break and socialise with colleagues during the working week.
“This can be done through in-office lunches, socials or team bonding activities.”
Other findings from the survey included common reasons why employees take annual leave, as well as employees’ considerations before requesting time off work.
To see the full survey results, visit business.just-eat.co.uk/blog/annual-leave-survey
