MORE than £20,000 has been raised for two hospices in Cornwall by a firm of solicitors.
Staff at Coodes have been collecting money for Cornwall Hospice Care for the past two years.
The law firm, which has offices in Cornwall and Devon, raised £20,830 for Mount Edgcumbe Hospice at St Austell and St Julia’s Hospice in Hayle.
A Coodes spokesperson said: “Cornwall Hospice Care’s vision is for all people living with terminal illness in Cornwall to be able to access the care and support they may need at the time and in the place that is right for them and their families.
“As well as the two hospices, the charity also has 26 shops and donations centres around the county, and offers a range of community services including access to therapists and neighbour hubs providing advice, support and information for terminally-ill people, their families and carers.
“A designated charities team at Coodes, from support staff to partners within the firm, have been involved in fundraising efforts. Activities have included ‘dress down’ days, regular cake sales, a rounders tournament and a quiz night. Highlights of the fundraising efforts included six colleagues skydiving in Perranporth last October and a trek of Snowdon.
“Team members have also been lending their support to the charity through other means, with some volunteering at the charity’s warehouse, helping to sort donations.”
Jane Appleton, events and community manager at Cornwall Hospice Care, said: “It has been an absolute privilege to work alongside the team at Coodes for the past two years.
“They've put so much in to raising an incredible amount of money to support Cornwall Hospice Care.
“I can't overstate the importance of liaising with companies like Coodes as we are almost entirely funded by the community of Cornwall. This support will ensure we can continue to provide hospice care at Mount Edgcumbe and St Julia's as well as bereavement support through our community services.”
Emily Stark, solicitor and charity lead at Coodes said: “Cornwall Hospice Care is an incredible local charity which fulfils such an essential role in helping people at a very difficult period of their lives.”