STAFF have congratulated students at Liskeard School and Community College for achieving ‘fantastic’ A Level results.
With the big day upon us, students across the country will have made their way back to school for the morning, hoping that their hard work had paid off and for students from Liskeard it proved to be a morning of celebration, as high results matched their high level of commitment and determination.
A spokesperson from the school said: “It is so exciting to see the brilliant positive outcomes of so much hard work, positivity and dedication from our students. We are incredibly proud of every individual student and of the impressive collective successes of the year group.
“The courage, determination and resilience of students and the commitment and professionalism of staff have underpinned a set of results containing examples of stunning success across a wide range of subject areas. We are delighted to recognise the excellent progress achieved by our sixth form students across their seven-year secondary school journeys and we have seen examples of students achieving the highest possible grades which put their achievements on par with the very best schools and students around the country.”
Many of those receiving their results today were overjoyed to have gained places at higher education destinations, and so many students have gained places on their first and desired choices in degree courses, apprenticeships, further training and employment.
A spokesperson continued: “We wish all of our students the best of luck as they take their next steps in life and education, training and employment. We thank them for their excellent contribution to the school community and to our successful local Sixth Form.”
Headteacher Dan Wendon added: “I would like to extend a huge thank you to parents, families and staff for the excellent support they have offered, and I would like to thank all the students for their exceptional courage, resilience and commitment for completing their courses and achieving so impressively. I am so pleased to see Liskeard School Sixth Form students achieving so well and wish them all the very best in their next steps.”