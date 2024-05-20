Cllr Malcolm Fitter asked whether the structural appraisal submitted with the application gave concrete data to demonstrate if the building was “structurally sound” or whether this was simply an opinion. The agent replied that Cornwall Council’s policy, in the case of the conversion of a building, “does not require calculations as to whether that building is structurally sound”. A structural engineer had, however, deemed the block-built stable to be structurally sound, he added.