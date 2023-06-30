The route commemorates the historic connection between St Mary’s Church in Callington and St Sampson’s, South Hill. Before St Mary’s was built the people of Callington would have had to travel to South Hill to bury their dead. When the request to right of burial in Callington was finally granted in 1438, it was granted on certain conditions. In exchange for their new rights, the inhabitants of Callington were to pay the rector of St Sampsons £2 annually, as a sign of their subjection to the mother church; and to pay the parishioners of South Hill two candles, of 2lbs each, with four pennies stuck in each.