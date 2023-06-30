Duchy College saved the day on June 24, when their new farm manager stepped in to lead an annual event for St Sampson’s Church, South Hill.
Heroic Anthony Bagley, the new farm manager at Duchy College led the procession in a tractor for St Sampson’s Church annual medieval barrow push and summer fete.
A spokesperson said: “Duchy College came to our rescue at the last minute to pull the trailer of dignitaries from Callington to South Hill.
“An assortment of decorated wheel barrows, were entered and wheely bins from SHARE (recycling for charity) were pushed the two miles from Callington to South Hill preceded by our knight carrying the St Sampson’s banner, followed up by our local dignitaries; Callington Portreeve - Pete Watson, the town crier - Tony Stentiford and local lay minister Nigel Cooper.”
The winning ‘barrow’ was a wheely bin with a real child inside. They were awarded the trophy made from the old bells headstock.
The route commemorates the historic connection between St Mary’s Church in Callington and St Sampson’s, South Hill. Before St Mary’s was built the people of Callington would have had to travel to South Hill to bury their dead. When the request to right of burial in Callington was finally granted in 1438, it was granted on certain conditions. In exchange for their new rights, the inhabitants of Callington were to pay the rector of St Sampsons £2 annually, as a sign of their subjection to the mother church; and to pay the parishioners of South Hill two candles, of 2lbs each, with four pennies stuck in each.
The spokesperson continued: “We are still awaiting a back payment of candles from many years, which can now be reduced by two!
“The miniature donkeys delighted the crowd with their friendliness, much tea, cake, beer and ice cream was consumed whilst being entertained by Launceston town band and making felted snakes with Freddie’s Fibre friends. Our giant St Sampson watched over the merriment, enjoyed by all.”
The prize draw winner of £100, generously donated by Glebe vets, was Susie Hunter who bought just one ticket. Other winners were Hilda Brent and Nigel Cooper.
Thanks were expressed to the sponsors: Callington Garden Machinery, RPB Motors, Davy Electrical Le page architects & Gist insurance Brokers.
The fete raised approximately £2,000 towards the continuing restoration of St Sampson’s Church.
To help keep this special place open for the community and find out more visit the JustGiving page www.justgiving.com/campaign/StSampsons-Church-SouthHill-Cornwall