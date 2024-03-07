A NORTH Cornwall town’s ‘biggest ever’ St Piran’s Day event lived up to its billing – with a guest appearance from the sunshine too.
Approximately 400 school children from Bodmin and adjacent villages primary schools joined dignitaries, local politicians and VIPs led by Cllr Philip Cooper, the mayor of Bodmin.
Joining the dignitaries and youth of the town were three VIP guests, with Colonel Edward Bolitho, the Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall, the High Sheriff of Cornwall and the Grand Bard of Gorsedh Kernow joining in the celebrations of Cornwall’s patron saint. After the speeches, those in attendance bore witness to carefully choreographed dances from the primary school students in attendance, with the children from the different schools, including Lanivet and Cardinham primary schools joining together in celebration of St Piran.
Once the ceremony was over, the children and dignitaries ventured to the nearby St Petroc’s Church for a special service and, of course, a pasty.