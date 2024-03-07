Joining the dignitaries and youth of the town were three VIP guests, with Colonel Edward Bolitho, the Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall, the High Sheriff of Cornwall and the Grand Bard of Gorsedh Kernow joining in the celebrations of Cornwall’s patron saint. After the speeches, those in attendance bore witness to carefully choreographed dances from the primary school students in attendance, with the children from the different schools, including Lanivet and Cardinham primary schools joining together in celebration of St Piran.