St Petrocs and Hall for Cornwall charities for 2022

Each year two charities are selected to benefit from being able to fundraise at the Royal Cornwall Show — and this year the honour goes to St Petrocs and Hall for Cornwall.

St Petrocs are working to end homelessness in Cornwall, because every person has a right to a safe and secure home. They are a charity who provide services including outreach, resettlement, emergency accommodation and supported accommodation. They provide access to advice, support and medical services at their resource centres and have an in-house counselling service.

St Petrocs CEO Steve Ellis said: “It is a huge honour to be one of the chosen charities at the Royal Cornwall Show 2022.

“We are incredibly grateful for this demonstration of support of our work with people experiencing homelessness in Cornwall, and for the awareness generated through this fabulous annual event. We are delighted to see the event back on the Cornish calendar, and are thoroughly looking forward to being a part of it.

“A big thank you from all of us at St Petrocs to Christopher Riddle and all at the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association for your support, it will make a very real difference to our work in the year ahead.”

He added: “We look forward to welcoming existing and new supporters to our stand and engaging with the ever kind and generous people of Cornwall who come to hear more about our work.

“We will have a team of wonderful volunteers with us collecting funds throughout the event, so please look out for our yellow collection buckets. We are grateful for every penny donated to our work to end homelessness in Cornwall.”

Hall for Cornwall allows audiences to discover all that the arts can be, both inside and outside their new flagship venue, the Cornwall Playhouse, which lies within the transformed Grade II listed building. They bring great shows to Cornwall, they make great work themselves, and they do it all independently. As a social enterprise and charity, they back creative brilliance, and they bolster schools and communities with projects that let people feel the power of performance.

They support artists and practitioners who are creating original work and offer footholds for the next generation of talent to get their unique perspective out to the wider world.

They house creative businesses forging the industry’s future. And are constantly amazed by what their audiences, collaborators, participants and teams make possible.

Julien Boast, CEO and Creative Director, Hall for Cornwall, said: “We’re thrilled to have been nominated as a chosen charity by Royal Cornwall Show 2022, an event which has been a cultural cornerstone in our county for so many years and shares so many of our values. Hall for Cornwall is here to enable the people of our county to discover all the arts can be – we deliver on this remit with the generous support of so many Cornish individuals and businesses, enabling school, youth and community performances and activity that let people feel the power of performance, which sits alongside our programme of performances and events.

“Like the RCS, we have had quite a break, having just completed a comprehensive three-year transformation of our iconic Grade II listed building.