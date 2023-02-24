Children at St Neot Community Primary School have been getting up to a variety of activities recently.
Some of the school’s pupils have been learning all about scooter and skateboard safety.
Everyone involved had a lot of fun; Matty, who was part of the lesson said: “I really loved the way it was done, we were taught tricks and skills!”
Children in Fowey Class are learning all about space and this week they ha a very special visit from Space Odyssey. A huge dome was installed in the school hall and the whole school got the chance to learn all about space, the planets and stars.
Leornora said “He made it really fun for us. There was music and we got to see the planet’s whizzing around the dome really fast as it would be really like up in space.”