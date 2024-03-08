A PRIMARY school pupil from St Martin’s School in Liskeard has been elected to be part of the Cornwall Youth Council.
Indigo-Violet attended a youth council election results evening earlier this month where candidates from all over Cornwall came to take part.
At the event, Indigo-Violet was elected to represent South East Cornwall for the next two terms.
The Cornwall Youth Council is made up of 24 people aged 11 to 25 who live or go to school in Cornwall.
It was said that Indigo-Violet was the only primary school age candidate.
Indigo-Violet is looking forward to being involved with the Cornwall Youth Council and working with other young councillors.