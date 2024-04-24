THE leading first aid charity, St John Ambulance, is looking for enthusiastic and committed adults living in Cornwall to volunteer as Youth Leaders and Youth Helpers at growing units around the county, including in Truro, Liskeard, Torpoint, St Austell, St Ives and Saltash.
They're keen to recruit new volunteers to support existing teams and grow in new areas to support more young people.
Youth team volunteers guide St John's young people, Badgers (aged five to 11) and Cadets (aged 10 to 17), as they learn first aid and develop many other useful skills during their unit sessions. On average, for every adult volunteer that is recruited, eight spaces for young people are created.
Successful applicants begin their volunteering journey as Youth Helpers, and with more training and experience, have opportunities to progress to Youth Leader positions, and deliver first aid duties in the community and at events.
No prior first aid or volunteering experience is needed as all necessary training (such as First Aid and safeguarding) will be provided. Applicants must be aged 18 or over and will need to pass an Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service check. As a volunteer, you'll get lots of development opportunities, and access to exclusive discount sites like Blue Light Card.
Simon Ennor, the youth lead for Cornwall & Isles of Scilly at St John Ambulance, said: “St John Ambulance is a wonderful charity to be part of. We're very welcoming and have a supportive atmosphere.
“We offer training in many areas and all we ask in return is enthusiasm, commitment and an ability to give us a few hours of you time to each month to assist and train our young volunteers, and empower them in their volunteering journeys with us. We’re looking forward to enrolling many local people to help us grow our Youth offer here in Cornwall.”
If anyone is interested in joining as a youth team volunteer and requires further information they are encouraged to contact [email protected]
To learn more and apply, visit www.sja.org.uk/youthteam.