AN appreciative audience gathered at St Ia’s Church, St Ives for the first of the July lunchtime recitals that was given by Gabrielle Lewis, organist at Gunnislake Parish Church.
This was Gabrielle’s first visit to St Ives for several years, and her programme contrasted German and French Baroque repertoire with more romantic and modern works, including some with a jazz influence.
The versatility of the St Ia Hele Organ was very much evident in the widely-varied programme. A retiring collection raised £50 for the St Ia Organ Fund.
The next recital at St Ia will be at 1.15pm on Wednesday, July 24, when the soloist will be James Davy, former Director of Music at Chelmsford Cathedral and currently Organist of Holbrook School in Suffolk.
James first played at St Ia in 2022 and for his return visit the 1907 Hele Organ will be put through its paces in a hugely appealing programme of works from Buxtehude to the present day, and will include Vierne’s famous ‘Carillon de Westminster, a real tour-de-force.
Entry is free but with retiring donations towards an over-due clean and overhaul for the St Ia organ.