Year 5 and 6 children at St Germans Primary School became engineers for the day last week, as they took part in a project based learning approach with Primary Engineer.
The children were working with engineering professionals from Plymouth University and learning how to apply their creative, mathematical and scientific skills, in a fun, exciting and engaging way.
The children were introduced to the basic principles of engineering and created their own cipher tubes. These were then used to encode and decipher secret messages to their friends!