St. Cleer and Liskeard Youth Football Club will be hosting an auction to raise money for charity
Friday 1st July 2022 11:00 am
Team members from St. Cleer and Liskeard Youth Football Club are coninuing their efforts to raise money for Young Lives vs Cancer & Molly Olly’s Wishes who are supporting Barney (their friend and teammate) and his family during his treatment.
The auction will be held on July 2 at the Club Presentation Night. For those not able to attend please submit your advance bids via direct message.
Items being auctioned:
- Plymouth Argyle signed football. (Supplied by PAFC)
- £100 Liskeard cycles voucher. (Supplied by Liskeard Cycles)
- 4 ball at St Mellion Nicklaus Golf course with buggy’s.(supplied by S Hoskin Construction)
- Castle Air pleasure helicopter flight for 10mins up to 7 people.( supplied by Castle Air).
- 4 ball Trethorne Golf Club. ( supplied by Construction Products Uk)
- 4 Ball Trevose (headland Course) (supplied by Trevose)
