A CORNISH woman, together with horse, embarked on a three-mile trek around the streets of St Austell to help mark the third anniversary of the war in Ukraine.
Driven by a desire to show solidarity with those affected by the conflict, Carol Truscott and Hope, who was draped in both Cornish and Ukrainian flags, set off on their symbolic journey, drawing support and attention from the local community.
Their peaceful tribute act as a heartfelt reminder of the ongoing struggle faced by millions and the importance of standing together in times of crisis.
“I just wanted to do my bit,” said Carol, who is a locally-based driving instructor. “I might be one little person with one little horse, but we still support Ukraine. Taking Hope along with me was just my way of highlighting that it’s not just people and homes taken in this war, it’s all those animals and pets that have been either killed, injured or lost their homes.
“Although the weather wasn’t great, I had such a good response from people passing me, lots of them saying ‘good on you’, so it was a great feeling.”