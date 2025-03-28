A ST AUSTELL man has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison following an unprovoked and vicious attack on a woman in November last year.
Ethan Edwards, of Trevithick Road, St Austell, pleaded guilty to Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and assault by beating.
The 20-year-old also pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage after Edwards urinated in the back of a police van.
Edwards was sentenced at Truro Crown Court on Friday, March 28, and will serve two thirds of the jail term given.
The court heard how on Friday, November 1, 2024, police were called to a report of an assault outside The White Hart Hotel in St Austell. Upon arrival they located Edwards, who was being detained by two members of the public after he had been seen stamping on a woman’s head.
The woman, who is in her 60s, was found on the floor nearby covered in blood and was being treated by two off-duty nurses and other members of the public.
She was taken to hospital where a CT scan confirmed she had a fracture to her eye socket as well as extensive bruising to her body.
Following police interviews, the victim stated that she had been at the Queen's Head Pub in St Austell with a friend that evening, leaving to walk home alone at around 8.40pm.
As she walked down Church Street, she noticed a man in the distance and felt instinctively uneasy so headed into the White Hart to seek refuge. As the victim did this, she was attacked by Edwards who knocked her to the floor and began repeatedly kicking her and stomping on her head.
This was witnessed by two men who went to help the victim and detained Edwards while waiting for police to arrive.
Edwards was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged and remanded in custody.
Detective Sergeant Alexandra Fisher said: “Women should be safe to walk home. This was a horrendous and terrifying assault.
“The victim instinctively felt uneasy as she heard Edwards shouting in the street. She decided to find comfort within a group of nearby people at The White Hart Hotel but Edwards managed to instigate an unprovoked attack and began kicking her in the head.
“This has affected the victim both physically and psychologically. I would like to take this opportunity to praise the courage of the victim who has shown immense bravery throughout the investigation.
“I would also like to highlight the actions of those members of the public who went to help the victim to ensure no further harm was caused. My thanks also go to the off-duty nurses who assisted before emergency services arrived. The victim believes the injuries sustained would have been worse had it not been for these individuals.
“We will continue in our pursuit to bring perpetrators before the courts. Due to overwhelming evidence in this case, Edwards pleaded guilty to all three charges.
“The Force is committed to the investigation and prosecution of offences involving violence against women and girls.”