THE St Austell Lions are holding their next Ukraine collection at the weekend.
Members of the club will be in the car park of St Mary's Church, St Blazey Gate, to receive donations on Saturday (June 1) between 10am and 11am.
A spokesperson for the club said: “Items particularly requested include babies' new-born clothing, nappies, baby food and formula milk, ladies' sanitary products, personal hygiene products, medical and associated items, and paracetamol. We look forward to seeing you there!”
Many people in Ukraine have been suffering since the Russians invaded the country more than two years ago.