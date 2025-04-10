ST AUSTELL Brewery’s first-ever low-alcohol IPA has taken the low/no alcohol scene by storm, winning its second award in just six months since its launch.
Proper Job 0.5%, which was modelled on the business’s renowned flagship Proper Job IPA, scooped a silver award at the prestigious World Alcohol-Free Awards 2025.
The World Alcohol Free Awards is the only international competition aimed exclusively at judging non-alcoholic drinks, from beers, wines and spirits to soft drinks.
At the blind tasting, judges described Proper Job 0.5% as having “enticing colour, with a classic hop-driven nose, and flavours of pine, grapefruit, and caramel. Medium-bodied, with good richness of flavour, firm bitterness, and a long finish. Refreshing, sessionable, and pairs well with full-textured dishes.”
Proper Job 0.5%, which made its debut in October 2024, is the result of over two years of careful development and taste testing. Led by Brewing Director, Georgina Young, the team worked tirelessly to create an authentic low-alcohol version of its flagship Proper Job IPA.
The result is a crisp, refreshing beer brewed with the same hops – Cascade, Willamette, and Chinook – as the original Proper Job, delivering the signature citrus, grapefruit, and pineapple notes that have made it a favourite among beer lovers.
Georgina said: “It’s amazing to see the rapid success of our first low-alcohol beer. While it took time perfect the recipe, that has clearly paid off, resulting in a well-balanced IPA that offers exceptional flavour without the alcohol. Launching Proper Job 0.5% was a proud moment in itself, and receiving this award celebrates the craft, quality and excellence that went into creating it.”
The beer won its first award earlier this year, taking home a gold in the beer category of Taste of the West. The awards are run by the UK's largest independent regional food group which promotes and supports food and drink from the South West of England.