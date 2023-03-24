The spring equinox has brought high tides to Polperro Harbour.
The equinox which took place on March 20 marks the sun’s crossing above the Earth’s equator, moving from south to north, and can affect the tides.
A spokesperson from the Polperro Beach House explained: "Quite normal to be a high tide around the time of the spring equinox. As you can see the water level has gone over the quayside. Fortunately, this didn’t coincide with a stronger wind that if blowing into the harbour may have forced more water up the street.
"This isn’t by any means the highest tide Polperro has ever seen. As a child growing up I witnessed higher and seemingly more frequent high tides."