LISKEARD Library is hosting a fun-filled quiz night on Thursday, September 4 with a delicious twist, as popular local restaurant The Himalayan Spice takes over for the evening with their award-winning Nepalese and Indian cuisine.

The event – called ‘Quizamandu’ – promises an evening of tasty food, great drinks and brain-teasing quiz questions.

A variety of curry dishes will be available to purchase on the night, showcasing the rich flavours that have made The Himalayan Spice a local favourite. To complement the food, the library will be serving a selection of unique drinks and cocktails throughout the evening.

Tickets – available through the library – are sold at £10 per table, with each ticket covering up to four people for the quiz. Food is not included in the ticket price.