MORE than 220 artists and members of the creative community across Cornwall published an open letter on Friday, August 8, demanding government action to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Cornish artists have come together under the banner ‘Cornwall Arts 4 Palestine’ to call for a full arms embargo and sanctions on Israel, to get food, fuel and medicine flooding into Gaza.
Actor Edward Rowe, who has joined the Cornwall Arts For Palestine campaign, said: “We can’t keep watching ethnic cleansing being televised live on our screens. Children, civilians and aid workers are being deliberately targeted. The death toll in Gaza rises every day that we delay. I want to see all of Cornwall’s MPs get behind our call for urgent Government action to stop the genocide now.”
Sue Hill, an internationally renowned artist who famously made Heligan’s ‘Mud Maid’, added: “Art is the last, best tool we have to change hearts and minds. If you can, please make a shareable artwork – writing, drawing, singing, talking, photography – and post it online with the hashtag #CallToArts.”
Cornwall Arts For Palestine published its open letter on the eve of the next major national protests. Undeterred by the recent arrest of eight peaceful protestors in Truro, people from Cornwall are setting off for London to join the national protests taking place on Saturday, August 9.
Oliver Baines, a retired charity chief executive and local farmer, and retired magistrate Deborah Hinton OBE and six others, said: “All of us who make up the ‘Truro 8’ have been overwhelmed by the phenomenal response from creatives across Cornwall.
“At a time when people are being arrested for peaceful protest, the #CallToArts campaign is a beautiful way for people to get their voices heard. I hope Cornwall’s MPs are listening and will back their call for concrete action to end the genocide in Gaza.”
