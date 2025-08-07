BOARDMASTERS has made its stance clear about the Gaza conflict following claims the festival is owned by a company with direct investments in weapons manufacturers and financial ties to the state of Israel.
Organisers, Vision Nine, has stated that it aims to “distance ourselves from the wider investment choices of our external investors” and has a “moral responsibility” to speak out and stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people.
But the statement has not stopped Bristol punk band The Menstrual Cramps pulling out from performing at the festival due to Israeli surfers competing in the surf contest as the group believes in a cultural boycott of the country.
Garage DJ Conducta, who was on the Boardmasters bill, previously stated his decision to “boycott” the festival was the “most effective” way to show “solidarity with freedom struggles.”
Despite calls for controversial punk duo Bob Vylan to be banned from playing this year’s Boardmasters event, the festival has said their performance on the main stage will definitely go ahead on Sunday. The band were hit with backlash after their controversial chanting of “death, death to the IDF [Israel Defence Forces]” during a BBC televised appearance at the Glastonbury festival.
Boardmasters, in a statement said: "Boardmasters has been part of the UK’s surf and music scene since 1981. At its heart, the festival has always been about bringing communities together to celebrate creativity, connection, and the beautiful landscapes of Cornwall.
"Boardmasters is, and always will be, a place where people from all backgrounds should feel welcome and safe. Boardmasters is independently operated by a small but passionate team of 20 people at Vision Nine.
"That means we, the people you know and the team who build this festival, have full control over our line-up, partnerships, and business choices. Every decision we make is shaped by our values and what we believe is right for our community. No external investor has a say in those calls.
"We completely distance ourselves from the wider investment choices of our external investors. We are literally distant from them and cannot influence, nor do we align with the funding decisions made at that level. Specifically, we don’t support or align with investments or actions that contradict our core values of fairness, integrity, inclusivity, and excellence. Our integrity is not for sale.
"A live example of our independence is our decision for Bob Vylan to remain on the main stage line-up this year and following constructive conversations with the band and members of our Safety Advisory Group.
"This is a choice that reflects who we are. A festival that believes in providing a safe, respectful space for freedom of speech, and a platform where important voices can be heard without hate speech and inciting violence.
"The ongoing genocide and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is an atrocity, with innocent Palestinians being killed, displaced, and subjected to unimaginable suffering. Entire communities have been obliterated.
"As a festival built on community, empathy, and human connection, we feel a moral responsibility to speak out and stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people. In response, the Boardmasters Foundation will be donating to Medical Campaign x Sameer Project, to support those whose lives have been shattered by these inhuman actions.
"In times of global division, cultural spaces like Boardmasters must be places where we come together with care, not complicity. Thank you for being part of this community we all care so deeply about. Freedom to Palestine."
Announcing their decision to pull out of the event, The Menstrual Cramps said: “It is with great sadness that we, The Menstrual Cramps, are removing ourselves from the Boardmasters lineup. We have dreamed of playing this festival for many years, with our drummer being from Newquay, but we feel forced to withdraw at this time.
“We understand that many artists are happy with Boardmasters most recent statement, but we believe it avoids some key issues that mean we are not able to take part. “There are Israeli surfers taking part in the festival and surfing competitions.
“It was made clear to us that the festival will not remove them from the festival, which goes against our beliefs. We believe in a cultural boycott of Israel, which means not spotlighting Israeli’s at a festival during a genocide.
“Boardmasters has not met Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel’s (PACBI) demands to culturally boycott Israel. “Boardmasters has not to our knowledge agreed to discuss these issues with KKR or Superstruct.
“When festivals, cultural spaces, sports competitions, music competitions (looking at you EuroVision) platform Israeli people, they make an active choice to legitimise and normalise the genocide. We cannot and will not look the other way. We appreciate Boardmasters taking the time to meet and discuss this with us, and we hope they change their stance in the future.”
However, despite controversy, Cornish artist Jam & Meme has decided to perform at the festival following “months of deliberation.”
A spokesperson said: “With regards to some artists boycotting Boardmasters in response to their owner's Superstruct and their recent acquisition by global investment firm KKR.
“After literal months of deliberation we made a decision. Instead of cancelling our slots at the event, we chose to use our position within the Kernow community to help rally nearly 50 Cornish artists, creatives and events people and write a joint letter to Boardmasters demanding clarification on their position regarding their owner's ownership.
“After some meetings and a day of waiting, this resulted in Boardmasters releasing their official statement.”
The group has announced that it will be donating all of its payment from the festival to charity.
The spokesperson continued: “We think this has been much more useful for a small act like us and displays the power of the Cornish community. We hope to see this kickstart change. In the meantime, we would just like to confirm that we will be donating 100 per cent of our payment from Boardmasters to the British Red Cross Gaza Appeal. KKR's money will be donated to directly helping people suffering, being killed and being starved in Gaza.”
