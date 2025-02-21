LISKEARD Police have urged motorists to take ‘Moor Care’ after they carried out monitoring of vehicles on the B3254 near Foredown, Pensilva on Wednesday morning.
In an hour-long session performed by the Community Speedwatch team, a total of 27 vehicles were found to be breaching the speed limit of 40mph for that particular stretch of road.
Conditions at the time were foggy and there were a number of sheep grazing by the roadside and on the moor itself.
Figures recorded were as follows:
117 vehicles monitored at around 40mph or below
15 vehicles between 46mph and 49mph
9 vehicles at 50mph
1 vehicle at 68mph
A spokesperson said: “This is particularly concerning with lambing season approaching and this being half term, please slow down and drive to the conditions.”