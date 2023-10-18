Speed checks will be carried out on a busy section of roadworks in Cornwall after fears were raised for the safety workers at the site.
Devon & Cornwall Police is deploying Speed Detection Officers (SDOs) to carry out enforcement on the A390 around Threemilestone.
The route is currently undergoing work as part of the Chiverton Cross upgrade, Northern Access Road and the Saints Trails. Contractors Cormac have said some drivers are not complying to the temporary 30mph speed limit.
As a result, the firm have expressed concerns about the safety of their workers and asked Devon & Cornwall Police to support with speed checks around the area.
Adrian Leisk, Devon & Cornwall Police's Head of Road Safety and chair of the Vision Zero South West enforcement group, said: "While I appreciate temporary speed limits can sometimes be frustrating, safety has to be our primary concern.
"We have a duty of care to those working on this road - as well as all other road users - so I would ask anyone driving on this route to respect the speed limits.
"Our Speed Detection Officers will be operating in and around this area over the coming weeks to enforce the 30mph speed limit.
Cormac’s Project Manager James Hodge added: “We’re very grateful to Devon & Cornwall Police for their support. We just want everyone to get home safe and well, at the end of their day or journey.”