INFRASTRUCTURE for new average speed cameras leading up to the Saltash tunnel is now in place with the cameras set to be operational in the next coming weeks.
Last year National Highways announced that they would be working to upgrade the tunnel and enforce new speed restrictions for drivers with a phased program within the area.
It has now been revealed that the new enforceable 50mph speed limit is now operational between the Carkeel roundabout and Saltash tunnel – the speed limit was previously 70mph.
The average speed cameras are set to be installed in the next coming weeks through the tunnel and on the B3271 and North Road diversion routes.
It has been said that the cameras will be calibrated and in operation by the early June.