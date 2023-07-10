One of the largest outdoor play areas in the South West has opened to the public at the Eden Project in Cornwall.
Nestled within Eden’s Outdoor Gardens, Nature’s Playground is a new natural adventure play area featuring a majestic nine-metre Tree of Life Tower for children to scramble, crawl and climb to the pinnacle to discover panoramic views of the gardens and Biomes.
Covering nearly 500 square metres, the play area is created with nature and adventure at its heart and represents the biggest investment in children’s outdoor play since Eden opened in 2001.
Complete with slides, swings, ladders, a wood wide web, water play and even a miniature clay pit, the playground is made using sustainable materials and methods.
Sensory, imaginative and accessible play has been woven into the multi-level design that nestles seamlessly within its woodland landscape wrapping around the Core building.
Nature’s Playground will take centre stage in Eden’s Summer of Play – a vibrant tapestry of games and activities taking place across the site between July 22 and September 3, with storytelling and games galore.
The Stage and Arena area will be transformed into a colourful den-building village, while family-friendly outdoor games and challenges can be found in the Orchard and a magnificent board game compendium waits to be discovered in the Tipis.
Eden’s chief marketing officer, Emma Evans, said: “It’s a huge moment for Eden to be able to unveil Nature’s Playground for the first families to explore.
“We believe outdoor play is vital for children’s development, fostering their creativity, physical fitness and connection to the natural world.
“Nature’s Playground has been meticulously designed and crafted to blend adventure, nature and imagination, spreading its roots across the Eden Project with our Summer of Play programme.”
Relaxed sessions are available to book over the summer for those who would benefit from an environment with fewer people and those with sensory or communication needs.
Entry to Nature’s Playground is included with any valid form of admission. Pre-booking is required for arrival at any time within an hour window. Find out more at www.edenproject.com.