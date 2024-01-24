A COMPANY that provides care for adults with autism and disabilities is closing four of its homes in Cornwall.
Achieve Together is shutting Highdowns at Blackrock in Camborne, Clinton Lodge and Acorn Park Lodge in Redruth as well as Pendean Court in Liskeard.
The company states the specialist care homes are closing as it has been unsuccessful in securing the fee levels required to ensure the sustainability of the facilities.
Cornwall Council and NHS Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board are working together to support residents, their families and staff affected.
They are working with alternative providers to rehouse the people affected and hope that Achieve Together will be flexible and allow them to continue to live in their homes whilst alternative arrangements are being made.
The council added the majority of Achieve Together’s services in Cornwall have been identified by the Care Quality Commission as performing poorly and that it had continued to support the company to improve their performance and provide value for money.
A Care Quality Commission report concluded the Highdowns Residential Home required improvement following an inspection in March 2023.
The Acorn Park Lodge was judged as overall inadequate following an inspection in January 2023 and Clinton Lodge requires improvement after an inspection was carried out in November 2022.
Pendean Court requires improvement after an inspection was held in May 2023.
The four care homes can provide care for 40 people.
Family members of those affected are about worried about the impact the closures will have on them.
They have been told in a letter from Achieve Together that the homes are due to close on April 25.
Achieve Together said in a statement: "Despite working with our colleagues at Cornwall Council over a number of months we have been unsuccessful in securing the fee levels required to ensure the sustainability of these homes.
"Regrettably, this has led to the decision to hand back the care and support contracts."
A spokesperson for Cornwall Council said: "Cornwall Council and NHS Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board are working together to support residents, their families and staff affected by Achieve Together’s decision to close these homes.
“The majority of their services in Cornwall have been identified by the Care Quality Commission as performing poorly and we have continued to support them to improve their performance and provide value for money.
“However, they have taken the decision to prioritise other services across their national portfolio, as they did a few years ago when they closed their supported living services in Cornwall.
“We are working to identify an alternative provider where there is a stronger alignment around our values, and we trust that Achieve Together will be flexible in allowing residents to continue to live in their homes whilst alternative arrangements are being made."
Anyone with concerns is advised to call the council on 0300 1234 100.