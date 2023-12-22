Reflective workshops, intriguing tours and thought-provoking talks combine for the return of the Eden Project’s wellbeing weekend, Reclaim.
Taking place on January 27-28 (2024), Reclaim features a packed programme of activities specifically curated to support mental and planetary wellbeing.
The weekend marks the return of Reclaim, after a successful inaugural event last January (2023).
Speaking on Saturday, January 27 will be popular chef, YouTuber and author Gaz Oakley. During the conversation, Gaz will be offering empowering advice on moving towards a more plant-based diet and discussing his transition from bustling London to homesteading in the Welsh countryside.
Also speaking on Saturday morning will be Serge Attukwei Clottey, a Ghanaian artist working in installation, performance and sculpture, who uses every-day and found objects in his work. During his talk, he will discuss the important dialogues art can open up around politics, culture, historical narratives and the environment.
His work, often made from re-used yellow Kufour gallons - cooking oil canisters recycled to collect water or fuel - can be viewed in Eden’s Acts of Gathering exhibition until April 2024.
On Sunday, January 28, Elliot Arthur-Worsop, founder of Football For Future, will lead the conversation ‘Can Football Save the World?’. Here he will suggest that football is the unlikely solution for tackling the climate crisis.
Also, on January 28, visitors can hear from Steph Elswood, a wellness advocate, professional dancer, director of the body confidence workshops ‘Stay Sassy’, and co-founder of Dry Disco Sober Festival events. She is joined by Millie Gooch, founder of Sober Girl Society and author of The Sober Girl Society Handbook, to discuss the relationship between sobriety, body image, mental health and looking for joy in everyday life.
Throughout the weekend, visitors will be able to participate in transformative vegetable gardening workshops for beginners, where seasoned experts will guide them through their first forays into growing, with plenty of advice on garden planning and hands on demonstrations.
Also taking place will be creative workshops where visitors can make clay sculptures inspired by nature. These sessions will be facilitated by artist Anna Harris and the creations will become part of Maria Nepomuceno’s Você me alimenta (You feed me), on show as part of the Acts of Gathering exhibition on display in Eden’s Core Gallery.
As part of the weekend, Eden is offering tours of Acts of Gathering. The exhibition, which also includes two works by Serge Attukwei Clottey, brings together a number of artworks that celebrate and interrogate the nature of food culture in a rapidly changing world, inviting us to consider the ceremonies and symbolism that shape our connections to food, to each other and to the earth.
There will be the opportunity to pick up a pre-loved bargain and do the planet a favour by saying no to fast fashion at a vintage kilo sale, with Falmouth-based Wild Pony Vintage and Urban Apparel. Here, rather than items being individually priced, shoppers pay based on how much the items weigh.
In line with Eden’s mission to engage with young people as an educational charity, free entry will be available across the weekend for 17-25-year-olds and students.
Tamsyn Lewis, Eden’s Live Events Producer, said: “The aim of Reclaim is to encourage our visitors to nurture both their personal mental health and the wellbeing of our planet.
“We are proud to be able to build on the success of the first Reclaim and bring the event back for a second year.
“We know that January can be a particularly difficult time for many, and therefore we hope the weekend offers a chance for those attending to take some time to reconnect with themselves and the world around them.”
For more details and to book tickets see www.edenproject.com.
There is an additional charge of 50p for the vegetable gardening and clay workshops. Spaces are limited and must be booked in advance.