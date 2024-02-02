BODMIN Town Council has called an extraordinary meeting of its planning committee to discuss the amended plans to build 540 homes on land at Halgavor Moor.
The plans by Wainhomes South West, which has been controversial with locals from the outset, reignited this week after amended plans were submitted for the site, including a reduction in the level of affordable houses on the development.
The proposed plans have been opposed by nearby residents, many of whom formed a 'Save Halgavor Moor' group to co-ordinate and discuss their opposition, in addition to the MP for North Cornwall, Scott Mann.
"From 6.30pm on Wednesday, February 7, Bodmin Town Council will be holding a special meeting of its planning committee, where representatives from the developer will give a presentation and answer questions from the town council's committee, chaired by Councillor Pete Skea.
"The meeting will also feature a public representation session immediately after the presentation, where members of the public present can make representations to the planning committee and potentially ask questions of the representatives of Wain Homes South West.
"An extraordinary planning committee meeting has been called relating to planning application PA20/10618
"The extraordinary Planning Committee Meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 7, at Shire House Suite, Shire House, Priory Car Park, starting at 6.30pm."
"This is a public meeting and open for everyone to attend. Details of the planning application can be found on Cornwall Council Planning Register."