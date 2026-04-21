A special charity event is taking place at Lanjeth Nursery and Water Gardens in St Austell on Wednesday, May 6 (2pm to 5pm) as part of the National Garden Scheme.
The afternoon will see visitors take a private guided tour and talk by one of the garden owners, while welcome drinks and cream teas will also be served.
The money raised from the event will be going to a range of nursing and healthcare charities, pre-booking is essential.
Designated as a County Wildlife Site stretching to 13.5 acres, the Nursery and Water Gardens include 130 ponds and lakes set within heathland full of significant wildlife.
After being purchased in 2022, restoration has uncovered water plants and marginals which thrive in the boggy site. The garden’s star of the show are the water lilies in the main lake, which have been described as ‘the size of diner plates’.
The nursery’s core values of community, accessibility, sustainability and tranquillity will be fully explored as the tour progresses and wanders round ponds and through ancient woodland.
For full details and to pre-book, visit: https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/49176/lanjeth-nursery-water-gardens
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