SPACEPORT Cornwall is set to play an important role in developing advanced hypersonic defence capabilities for the UK.
The facility, which is located at the Aerohub Enterprise Zone, has been selected to join the UK Ministry of Defence's transformational Hypersonic Technologies and Capability Development Framework.
The seven-year, £1-billion framework brings together 90 organisations from across industry and academia to rapidly develop advanced hypersonic defence capabilities for the UK.
Spaceport Cornwall's inclusion recognises the unique combination of capabilities offered by the facility, including horizontal launch capabilities, comprehensive operations facilities and its strategic location at Cornwall Airport Newquay, adjacent to RAF St Mawgan military base.
The framework is designed to accelerate capability development through to technology readiness level nine, enabling rapid progression from early research through to operational deployment. This agile approach addresses the evolving nature of modern defence challenges and ensures the UK maintains its technological edge.
It aligns with the government's strategic defence review and supports the UK's commitment to spend 2.5 per cent of GDP on defence by 2027. It forms part of a broader industrial strategy to strengthen Britain's defence manufacturing base while bolstering AUKUS collaboration with Australia and the United States.
Nearly half of the selected suppliers are small and medium enterprises, demonstrating the framework's commitment to leveraging the full breadth of UK innovation. The framework will reopen to new suppliers every six to 12 months, ensuring continued access to emerging technologies and capabilities.
Ross Hulbert, the head of engagement at Spaceport Cornwall, states the facility’s selection to join the UK Ministry of Defence's transformational Hypersonic Technologies and Capability Development Framework positions it as a key contributor to Britain's sovereign hypersonic technology capability development.
Mr Hulbert said: "This is a defining moment for Spaceport Cornwall and demonstrates our commitment to supporting Britain's defence capabilities.
“Our unique position as the UK's first licensed spaceport, combined with our world-class facilities and proximity to both civilian and military aviation infrastructure, makes us ideally suited to contribute to this vital national capability."
A spokesperson for Spaceport Cornwall added: “Spaceport Cornwall’s involvement in the hypersonic framework reinforces its role as a hub for cutting-edge aerospace and defence innovation.
“As the UK advances its hypersonic capabilities, Spaceport Cornwall stands ready to support testing, development and deployment activities that will enhance Britain's defence posture and protect national interests alongside allied partners.”
