AN advanced clinical practitioner with the Cornwall NHS Trust has received the Churchill Fellowship Award.
Sam Huczmann was among over 100 people chosen out of around 1,300 applicants for the award.
Churchill Fellowship is a UK charity which supports individual UK citizens to follow their passion for change, through learning from the world and bringing that knowledge back to the UK. The aim is that the community of Churchill Fellows use their international learning to lead the change they wish to see across the UK.
The fellowship will allow Sam to travel to New Zealand, Canada, and Australia next year. This will allow Sam to learn more about innovative healthcare.
He says the eight-week trip will provide a chance to bring new ideas back to Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
The project which earned Sam the award looks at how access to rural healthcare can be improved.
Commenting on the project and the award, he said: “This is a chance for overseas learning and professional development.
“My experiences at the trust have shaped both my approach and aspirations. I’m really grateful for the role that the trust played in that journey.
“I would like to thank the trust for the trust, guidance, and space they’ve given me to grow. It’s made a real difference to my development.
“As part of the fellowship, I’ll be exploring innovative models of care in New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. The aim is to bring back insights that can inform service development across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
“I’m looking forward to applying what I learn. This will support our shared vision for improvement in health and care.
“It’s a privilege to work in a team that values ambition, learning, and innovation. I’m excited for the journey ahead.”
Sam’s project explores integrated rural health and social care models. This includes co-located services, workforce development and retention, digital innovation, drone, and air service technology. The project also looks at shared governance frameworks to improve access, outcomes, and equity in rural, remote, and coastal UK communities.
He continued: “I am passionate about ensuring that people in rural, coastal, and island communities receive the same quality of healthcare as those in urban areas.
“Through this fellowship, I hope to bring back proven solutions that can be adapted for Cornwall and other rural regions across the UK.
“My ultimate goal is to help shape national health strategies. So that rural healthcare becomes more accessible, efficient, and empowering for both patients and clinicians.
“I believe that by supporting versatile, digitally connected teams and integrated care models, we can create a system that truly leaves no one behind.”
Lord Darzi’s recent review of the NHS provided details of the challenges facing the health and care system.
Sam’s project ties in with the three key shifts recommended following the review. They are analogue to digital, hospital to community and treatment to prevention.
Sam is hoping next year’s trip will go some way in unearthing more solutions that can be put into practice in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
