Since its beginning, the Boconnoc Steam Fair has attracted ever-growing crowds to admire an amazing collection of engines and vehicles.
Now, over 12,000 visitors flock to Lostwithiel each year for a late July weekend to remember.
Every Summer, Boconnoc comes alive with buzzing crowds, dozens of vehicles, and puffs of smoke. The occasion is the Boconnoc Steam Fair: one of the largest events of its kind in the Southwest, and a perfect extravaganza of steam engines, vintage vehicles, classic cars, and carnival attractions designed to thrill visitors of all ages.
When evening descends, more entertainment begins. From its position on Boconnoc’s parkland, the beer tent hosts live-music, while those after an adrenaline boost are welcome to take a spin on the dodgems and other carnival attractions.
Elizabeth Fortescue said: “We are thrilled to once again be hosting the iconic, annual Steam Fair at Boconnoc. As one of our oldest events, the Steam Fair has always held special memories in our hearts as it’s such a great day out for all ages.”
People will see a fabulous collection of dozens of full size and miniature steam engines to motorcycles, bicycles, old tractors, sleek classic cars, stationary working engines and evocative commercial and military vehicles. You can also enjoy a wide variety of food and drink at the Steam Fair, including a refreshment marquee & bar as well as a range of outlets throughout the weekend.
It is definitely a highlight in both Boconnoc and Cornwall’s calendar.
Book tickets today for an action packed weekend over the July 28, 29 and 30.
Tickets are available at boconnocsteamfair.co.uk/shop
People can also book to stay at Boconnoc in one of the holiday cottages and enjoy the Steam Fair on your doorstep. To see the available dates visit www.boconnoc.com/places-to-stay-cornwall
Boconnoc hosts a variety of fun-filled and educational events throughout the year across the estate. Find out more at www.boconnoc.com, call 01208 872507 or email Helene at [email protected]