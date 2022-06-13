South West’s health and care heroes honoured in NHS Parliamentary Awards 2022

The NHS in the South West recognises the tireless commitment and compassion of health and care teams who were nominated by their MPs for the 2022 NHS Parliamentary Awards.

Winners have been chosen in 10 categories, ranging from NHS Rising Star to Excellence in Urgent and Emergency Care. This year also saw a new category introduced, reflecting the response to Covid-19.

The successful individuals and teams were selected from among 87 nominees – the highest number since the awards were introduced in 2018 to mark the NHS’ 70th birthday.

Elizabeth O’Mahony, Regional Director of NHS England and NHS Improvement in the South West region, said: “I’m delighted to see our dedicated staff across the South West recognised in this way.

“Their tireless commitment and care, not only through the course of the pandemic but for many their whole careers, is truly inspiring and heart-warming.

“I’d like to congratulate every single one of the winners, and to thank all the MPs for putting forward such strong candidates.”

The South West winners and their nominating MPs now go forward to the national awards ceremony in London on 6 July.

The 2022 regional winners, selected by NHS leaders in the South West, are: