South West’s health and care heroes honoured in NHS Parliamentary Awards 2022
Subscribe newsletter
The NHS in the South West recognises the tireless commitment and compassion of health and care teams who were nominated by their MPs for the 2022 NHS Parliamentary Awards.
Winners have been chosen in 10 categories, ranging from NHS Rising Star to Excellence in Urgent and Emergency Care. This year also saw a new category introduced, reflecting the response to Covid-19.
The successful individuals and teams were selected from among 87 nominees – the highest number since the awards were introduced in 2018 to mark the NHS’ 70th birthday.
Elizabeth O’Mahony, Regional Director of NHS England and NHS Improvement in the South West region, said: “I’m delighted to see our dedicated staff across the South West recognised in this way.
“Their tireless commitment and care, not only through the course of the pandemic but for many their whole careers, is truly inspiring and heart-warming.
“I’d like to congratulate every single one of the winners, and to thank all the MPs for putting forward such strong candidates.”
The South West winners and their nominating MPs now go forward to the national awards ceremony in London on 6 July.
The 2022 regional winners, selected by NHS leaders in the South West, are:
- The Excellence in Healthcare Award: Dr Mary Stocker, consultant anaesthetist at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust, nominated by Anthony Mangnall MP
- The Excellence in Mental Health Award: HOPE Eating Disorder Provider Collaborative (including Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust), nominated by Siobhan Baillie MP, Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown MP and Michelle Donelan MP
- The Excellence in Urgent and Emergency Care: Mental Health Planned Assessment Clinic Team, North Bristol NHS Trust, nominated by Darren Jones MP
- The Excellence in Primary Care and Community Care Award: Anne Gachango, lead for The Haven, Sirona care & health, nominated by Karin Smyth MP and Darren Jones MP
- The Future NHS Award: Diagnostic Assessment “Hub” Project team, University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust, nominated by John Penrose, MP and Karin Smyth MP
- The Health Equalities Award: Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Team, Devon Clinical Commissioning Group, nominated by Luke Pollard MP and Anthony Mangnall MP
- The Nursing and Midwifery Award: Admiral Nurses – Tim Allen and Hannah Rogers, Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, nominated by Robert Buckland MP
- The Covid-19 Response Award: Darryn Allcorn, Chief Nurse at Devon Clinical Commissioning Group, nominated by Geoffrey Cox
- The NHS Rising Star Award: Laura Herlihy, dietitian at North Bristol NHS Trust, nominated by Darren Jones MP
- The Lifetime Achievement Award: Sam Clark-Stone, clinical lead for the eating disorders service Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust, nominated by Alex Chalk MP
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |