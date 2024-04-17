SOUTH West Water (SWW) faced 30 charges in Plymouth Magistrates Court today (April 17), involving illegal water discharge activities and breaches of environmental permits across Cornwall and Plymouth.
The charges related to waste water treatment works, sewage pumping stations and the sewer network.
It was reported that the Environment Agency accused SWW of hundreds of illegal discharges at seven sites in Cornwall and one in Plymouth over six years.
More than 200,000 pages of evidence were presented, including event duration monitoring data (EDM) which showed illegal spills from multiple sites.
The proceedings have been adjourned until July 3 for pleas to be entered.